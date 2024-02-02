2 held for attacking female doctor in Shariatpur

A female doctor of Damudya Upazila Health Complex was attacked allegedly by a local Awami League leader and his family members in Shariatpur on Wednesday.

Two people have been arrested in this regard, reports our Shariatpur correspondent quoting Officer-in-Charge of Damudya Police Station Emarat Hossain.

The arrestees are Damudya upazila Awami League Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Julhas Madbar, 55, and his nephew, Shahidul Islam Mridha, 30, a medical promotion officer of a pharmaceutical company.

Another accused Likhan Madbar, 21, Julhas' son and Damudya College unit Chhatra League vice-president, has been absconding.

The injured is Damudya Upazila Health Complex assistant surgeon Nusrat Tarin Tanbi, 32.

She was attacked on Wednesday night near her house by the three and 10-12 others, claimed her family members.

Police arrested Julhas and Shahidul yesterday afternoon after her husband Manjurul Islam Bhuiyan filed a case with Damudya Police Station in the morning.

According to the complaint, a few days ago, Shahidul went to Nusrat Tarin Tanbi urging her to prescribe medicines of the company he works for. When she refused, an argument broke out between them. Later that night, she was attacked in front of her house.

At that time, her husband and mother, who came to save her, were also attacked.

Locals rescued and admitted them to Damudya Upazila Health Complex.

The next day, her husband filed the case accusing the three and 10-12 unnamed persons.

Drives are on to arrest Likhan, the OC added.