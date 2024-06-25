2 get life term for killing bank's security guard in Brahmanbaria

A court in Brahmanbaria today sentenced two persons to life term imprisonment and three others to 10 years in jail for killing a security guard of a bank in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj upazila in 2020.

Brahmanbaria additional district and sessions judge-2 Md Abdul Hannan delivered the verdict, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

The lifers are Jamal Hossain alias Masud, 29, and Jamir Hossain, 33.

Those who were sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment are Md Mustofa alias Mustak, 35, Shahadat Hossain, 28, and Masum Kabir, 42.

According to the case statement, one Rajesh Biswas, 23, was killed by miscreants inside the Ashuganj branch of Bangladesh Development Bank Limited sometime during the night of September 24 in 2020.

After the incident, the bank manager filed a murder case with Ashuganj Police Station accusing unknown persons.

On April 22, 2021, the investigating officer submitted the charge sheet to the court naming six people.

On November 15 last year, the court took the complaint into cognizance.

Md Din Islam, lawyer for the state, said one of the six accused, Saddam, was acquitted as the charges against him were not proved.