2 endangered Phayre's Leaf Monkey infants rescued in Ctg, trafficker held

Karnaphuli police have arrested a wildlife trafficker with two endangered Phayre's Leaf Monkey infants in Chattogram on Monday night.

The arrestee is Rasel Chowdhury, 45. He is a supervisor of SI Enterprise bus running on the Naogaon-Cox's Bazar route.

Md Jahir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station told The Daily Star, "During our regular patrol duties, police intercepted a bus coming from Cox's Bazar on Monday night and found two Phayre's Leaf monkey infants inside a bag. We seized the animals and detained the bus supervisor.

After confirming the wildlife species, police filed a case against him last night under the Wildlife Smuggling Act, the OC said today.

"We informed the forest officials to take care of the monkeys."