2 endangered bear cubs rescued

Wildlife trafficker held

Police in Bandarban rescued two endangered bear cubs from Alikadam upazila and arrested a wildlife smuggler in the process.

The Asiatic black bear cubs were found unconscious and hidden inside a bag on a motorcycle travelling from Alikadam to Chakria.

The rider Md Alauddin, 24, of Uttar Palong Para in Alikadam union, was arrested and his motorcycle seized on charges of wildlife trafficking.

Bandarban Superintendent of Police Saikat Shaheen confirmed the details at a press conference yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, police stopped Alauddin's motorcycle during a raid on the Alikadam-Chakaria road in Shibatali Para area under Chwekhyong union's Ward No 2.

The rescued bear cubs are currently under the care of the district police. After legal proceedings are completed, they will be handed over to the forest department.

The decision to release the cubs at Bangabandhu Safari Park in Chakaria will be made after a discussion with the forest department.

Earlier in January last year, Cox's Bazar police rescued two Asiatic black bear cubs during a raid. Asiatic black bears are categorised as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In 2022, a large number of wild animals, including Hoolock gibbons, porcupines, fishing cats, leopard cats and Kalij pheasants were rescued from Lohagara upazila, Chattogram.

In March 2021, border guard members recovered seven Patagonian Mara, somewhat rabbit-like near-threatened animals, from some abandoned sacks in Tushkhali border area in Kolaroa upazila of Satkhira.

Earlier, law enforcers rescued nine zebras near Sharsha border in Jashore in 2018, and two lion cubs and a leopard in 2017 from the same district.

According to a 2015 IUCN report, 313 out of 1,619 wildlife species in Bangladesh face threats. This includes 17 critically endangered mammal species, 10 bird species, 17 reptile species, 2 amphibian species, and 1 butterfly species.