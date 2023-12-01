2 DSA Cases: Khadija’s charge framing hearing Jan 28

A Dhaka tribunal yesterday set January 28 for hearing on the charge framing in two Digital Security Act cases filed against Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra for hosting a webinar.

Judge AM Julfiker Hayet of the Cyber Tribunal of Dhaka passed the order after the defence submitted two petitions, mentioning Khadija's illness and ongoing fourth-semester exams in the university.

On November 20, Khadija, a political science student, was released on bail after languishing over 14 months in jail, four days after the Supreme Court upheld a High Court order granting bail to her.

She was arrested on August 27 last year after police pressed charges against her in the two cases, filed by New Market and Kalabagan police themselves on October 11 and October 19, 2020.

According to her NID and academic documents, she was only 17 when she was sued for hosting the Facebook webinar, where Delwar Hossain, a retired army officer, made contentious remarks.

Delwar, who is currently abroad, was also accused in these cases.