2 'drunk' Indian citizens held in Satkhira for trespassing into Bangladesh with pickup van

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained two Indian nations in drunken state after they intruded into Bangladesh with a pickup van through Bhomra land port in Satkhira early today.

They are: driver Prokash Sarkar, 39, and helper Dilu Sarkar, 20, both hail from Gourangonagar village in Uttar-24 Pargana district of West Bengal, says a press release sent by BGB Public Relations wing.

The pickup van ploughed into the integrated checkpost (ICP) gate at the port around 12:15am, damaging crossing gate, checkpost gate and a motorcycle and an easy bike, the release added.

A team of BGB then detained them and seized the vehicle. The detainees were under the influence of drug, it added.

A commander-level meeting between BGB and BSF was held around 1:30am where Bangladesh's border guards strongly protested the incident.

The BSF officials apolosised for the incident and said two drunkards entered into Bangladesh after damaging three to four easy bikes and two ICP gates in India, the BGB press release said.

A process of filing a case and handing them over to the police is underway.