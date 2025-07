Clashes took place in Gopalganj today between police and alleged Awami League cadres. Photo: Collected

At least two people have died during clashes between law enforcers and alleged Awami League cadres who attacked a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally today in Gopalganj.

The two deceased have been identified as Dipto Saha, 25, and Ramzan Kazi, 18.

Gopalganj General Hospital Superintendent Jibitesh Biswas confirmed today around 6:30pm that the two were brought to the hospital dead.

The deceased were shot, the superintendent said.