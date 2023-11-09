2 to die, 2 get life term for double murder in Jashore

A Jashore court yesterday sentenced two siblings to death and two others to life imprisonment for killing two persons in Chougacha upazila last year.

The death convicts are Biplab alias Bipul and Mukul Khan, sons of Afzal Khan of Tengurpur village in Chougacha upazila while the two who got life term jail, are Biplab's brother Billal Khan and his wife Rupali Begum, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Tajul Islam, judge of Jashore Additional District and Session Judge's court-3, delivered the verdict in the presence of all the four accused, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Advocate Asaduzzaman.

According to the prosecution, on the night of April 7, 2022, Yunus Khan was drinking tea at a tea stall owned by Mukul in Tengurpur beside Chougacha-Maheshpur road.

Yunus had an altercation with Mukul over a local business. At one stage, he was attacked and beaten by Mukul, Billal, Bipul and Rupali.

Later, Yunus and his brother Ayub Khan and nephew Asaduzzaman Khan went to the spot and protested the incident.

Yunus and Ayub were beaten up by the convicts leaving them seriously injured. They were declared dead when they were brought to Chougacha Upazila Health Complex, the prosecution said.

Later, a case was filed against the attackers.

After examining all the documents and hearing from the witnesses, the judge handed down the verdict yesterday, added APP Advocate Asaduzzaman.

Talking to reporters, Jolly Begum, wife of convict Mukul Khan, said that innocent people got the sentence due to false witnesses. "We do not accept this judgment. We will go to High Court to get justice"