2 detained over death threats to meat trader

Rab has detained two people for threatening to kill meat trader Khalilur Rahman, who has garnered attention on social media for selling meat at an affordable price in the capital's Shajahanpur.

Nurul Haque, 67, and Mohammad Emon, 22, were detained in Ashulia, Savar Saturday night, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rab's legal and media wing, at a press conference at its Karwan Bazar media centre yesterday.

On January 20, Khalil filed a general diary with Shajahanpur Police Station, saying that an unidentified caller threatened to kill him and his son over the phone on January 18 if he did not pay Tk 25 lakh.

The Rab official said Khalil started selling beef at "Khalil Gost Bitan" on November 19 for Tk 595 per kg. Later, some other meat traders had to bring the price down to Tk 600.

On December 22, the Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection, the Meat Traders Association, and the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association held a joint meeting and decided to sell beef at Tk 650 per kg.