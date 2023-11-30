2 cops stabbed by drug peddlers in Rajshahi

Drug peddlers hacked two police constables of Rajshahi district's Detective Branch during a raid in the district's Charghat upazila this afternoon.

The constables -- Yousuf and Biswajit-- were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Abdul Hye, officer-in-charge of the DB in Rajshahi.

Yousuf received stab injuries on his right hand and left leg while Biswajit received stab injury on his right hand, the OC told our Rajshahi staff correspondent.

The attack took place at 4:00pm when the local syndicate of drug peddlers tried to snatch away three arrested drug peddlers, said Ruhul Amin, an inspector of the DB.

The DB team started the raid at 2:00pm.

They arrested three drug peddlers and seized a cache of smuggled narcotics from them, he added.