2 cops arrested over Abu Sayed’s murder

Two suspended police personnel were arrested in connection with the killing of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, on July 16 during a student movement in Rangpur.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Amir Ali and Constable Sujan Chandra Roy and subsequently handed them over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Rangpur.

Amir was posted at Tajhat Police Station while Sujan was posted at Rangpur Metropolitan Police Lines.

PBI Superintendent of Police Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the arrests yesterday, saying that the two officers had been under surveillance at the police lines before their arrest.

According to a press release issued by the Rangpur Metropolitan Police, Abu Sayed, a student from the 12th batch of the English department, was shot and killed by police during a student-led protest at Begum Rokeya University on July 16.

A murder case was filed at the Tajhat Police Station, and the two officers were implicated based on the findings of the investigating body formed on July 18.

Earlier, on August 18, Abu Sayed's elder brother, Ramzan Ali, filed a murder case with Tajhat Police Station, naming 17 individuals as suspects. ASI Amir Ali and Constable Sujan Chandra Roy were among the accused and had been suspended from duty on August 3 prior to their arrest.

This arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the tragic killing, which has drawn widespread attention and condemnation across the country.