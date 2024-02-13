2 children to stay with Japanese mother, another with father: HC

The High Court today directed that Japanese citizen Nakano Eriko will get the custody of the eldest and youngest daughter while their Bangladesh-born US citizen father Imran Sharif will get custody of the middle child.

Delivering verdict on a petition, the HC said Eriko can live in Bangladesh or any other country with her two daughters but she must allow Imran to visit the children.

At the same time, Imran must ensure Eriko's access to their middle child, the HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman said in the verdict.

The HC said it will give details in the full text of verdict which will be released later.

Eriko's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir said first child Jasmine is now staying with her mother Eriko and her youngest daughter Sonia is living with her grandmother (Eriko's mother) in Japan.

Second daughter Laila is staying with her father Imran, he said, adding that there was no legal issue over the custody of third daughter Sonia, who has been in Japan.

The HC delivered the verdict after holding hearing on the revision petition filed by Imran Sharif challenging a lower court judgement which directed that both the first and second daughters—Jasmine and Laila will remain in the custody of Eriko.

Nakano, a doctor based in Tokyo, came to Bangladesh on July 18, 2021 and filed a writ petition with the HC seeking a directive on Imran to hand over the children to her custody.