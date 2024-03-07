2 children hurt while playing with abandoned crude bomb in Jashore

Two children suffered injuries in a crude bomb explosion while they were playing with it in Jashore's Manirampur upazila this noon.

Injured Arju Hossain, 10, and his neighbour Maimun Ahmed, 4, were rushed to Khulna Medial College Hospital (KMCH).

Both children suffered injuries in different parts of their bodies, police and locals said, adding that a part of Arju's left wrist blown away in the blast.

According to them, Arju found the bomb at their room used for storing firewood.

The explosion took place around 12:45pm at Fatehabad village as he along with Maimun started playing with the bomb, believing it a toy, said ABM Mehedi Masud, officer-in-charge of Manirampur Police Station.

Both of them were first rushed to a nearby hospital from where they were taken to KMCH.

Police have recovered eight other crude bombs from the store room.

An investigation is on going. A case will be filed soon, said the OC.