2 Chhatra Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal men arrested in Kaliganj

Two leaders and activist of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal were arrested in Kaliganj of Gazipur yesterday.

The arrestees are Sajib, JCD vice president of Kaliganj's ward 3, and Swadhin, a Swechchhasebak Dal activist of the same ward.

While talking to The Daily Star around 11:00pm yesterday, Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station Faizur Rahman confirmed that Sajib and Swadhin were arrested in Kaliganj as they were accused in a case.

He however did not give any details about the case.