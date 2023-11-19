Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 19, 2023 07:25 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 11:47 PM

Crime & Justice

2 buses torched in Rajshahi

Star Digital Report
Representational image/Pixabay

Unidentified criminals set two buses on fire in Rajshahi's Puthia and Godagari today, on the first day of the BNP hartal.

A bus was set on fire in Dhoba Para Bazar in Puthia upazila around 9:52pm.

On information, two fire engines of Puthia Fire Station went to the spot and doused the blaze.

Around 5:30pm, some men on motorcycles stopped a bus by throwing bricks and breaking its windows in Godagari.

They later torched the bus and fled the scene.

There were no reports of casualties.

