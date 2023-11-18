2 buses torched in Gulistan, Kafrul
Two buses were set on fire in the capital's Gulistan and Kafrul areas this evening, on the eve of the 2-day hartal called by BNP.
A bus was torched around 7:40pm in front of Gulistan toll plaza.
Two fire engines of Siddikbazar Fire Station went to spot around 7:48pm and doused the blaze, said Anisur Rahman, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Earlier, a bus of Bihanga Paribahan was torched in Agargaon's Taltola area around 6:45pm.
Locals extinguished the fire before firetrucks reached the spot.
