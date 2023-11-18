Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 18, 2023 07:05 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 18, 2023 08:29 PM

2 buses torched in Gulistan, Kafrul

Sat Nov 18, 2023 07:05 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 18, 2023 08:29 PM
Photo: Collected

Two buses were set on fire in the capital's Gulistan and Kafrul areas this evening, on the eve of the 2-day hartal called by BNP.

A bus was torched around 7:40pm in front of Gulistan toll plaza.

Photo: Collected (Gulistan)

Two fire engines of Siddikbazar Fire Station went to spot around 7:48pm and doused the blaze, said Anisur Rahman, duty officer of control room at Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Earlier, a bus of Bihanga Paribahan was torched in Agargaon's Taltola area around 6:45pm.

Locals extinguished the fire before firetrucks reached the spot.

Photo: Milton Talukder/Star
