Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 12, 2023 01:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 01:25 PM

Crime & Justice

2 buses set on fire in just over 2 hours in Gulistan

Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 12, 2023 01:21 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 01:25 PM
Photo: Fire Service and Civil Defence

Arsonists set fire to another bus in Dhaka's Gulistan this noon, on the first day of the 36-hour blockade called by BNP and its allies.

Unidentified persons torched the bus under the Mayor Hanif Flyover around 12:15pm. Two fire engines doused the blaze around 12:35pm, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of fire service's media cell.

No casualties were reported, he said.

Around 10:00am, arsonists set fire to a bus of Bahon Paribahan near the underground market in Gulistan this morning.

Arson attacks have been in the news since BNP's Nayapaltan rally was foiled on October 28 following a clash between party men and police.

BNP and its allies have been calling hartal and blockade programmes across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election.

