2 bullet-hit as BNP factions clash in Ctg

A gunfight broke out between two factions of the BNP in Raozan upazila of Chittagong this afternoon, leaving two injured with bullets, said police.

The incident took place in Noapara area in the evening, said Mir Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Raozan Police Station.

Local BNP sources said BNP in Raozan is divided in two factions. One faction is led by BNP Vice Chairman Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury, while another by BNP Vice Chairman Khandaker Golam Akbar Chowdhury.

Tensions have been prevailing between the two factions over establishing supremacy since the fall of Awami League government on August 5.

OC Mahbubur said both Golam Akbar and Gias Uddin Quader have been visiting various mandaps during the Durga Puja festivities with their supporters.

In the afternoon, when both the groups went to the Noapara area, a clash ensued. Two persons were hit by bullets during the clash, said the OC.

On Information, police went to the scene to investigate the incident. "If anyone wants to file a case over the incident, we will register it," he added.