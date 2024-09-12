2 brothers killed in Narail BNP infighting

Two brothers were killed and five others injured in a clash between two rival groups of BNP and its youth wing Jubo Dal in Narail's Lohagara upazila yesterday morning.

The siblings, Miran Sheikh, 30, and Ziaur Sheikh, 40, were residents of Charmallikpur village in the same upazila. They were supporters of Ferdaus Sheikh, joint general secretary of Narail district BNP.

The clash broke out near a shop at Charmallikpur around 9:30am over a long-standing feud between the two groups -- one led by Ferdaus and another by Mahamud Khan, president of Lohagara upazila Jubo Dal, said Lohagara Police Station OC Abdullah Al Mamun.

Armed with sharp weapons, some supporters of Mahamud hacked Miran and Ziaur, triggering the clash. Seven people were injured in the incident.

The injured were taken to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex where the siblings were declared brought dead by doctors, the OC said.

Additional police personnel were deployed at Charmallikpur to bring the situation under control.