2 brothers killed in Narail BNP infighting

Two brothers were stabbed to death and five others injured in a clash between two rival groups of BNP and its associate body Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal in Lohagara upazila of Narail this morning.

The deceased were identified as Miran Sheikh, 30, and Ziaur Sheikh, 40, of Charmallikpur village in the upazila. Both were supporters of Ferdaus Sheikh, joint general secretary of Narail district unit of BNP.

The clash took place around 9:30am following a long-standing feud between two groups -- one led by Ferdaus and another by Mahamud Khan, president of Lohagara upazila unit of Jubo Dal.

Lohagara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident to our Bagerhat correspondent.

Armed with sharp weapons, some supporters of Mahamud Khan attacked Miran and Ziaur near a shop at Charmallikpur, triggering a clash.

Seven people, including Miran, Ziaur and one of their brothers Ohidur Khan, were injured in the clash.

All the injured were taken to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Miran and Ziaur "brought dead", OC Mamun said.

Ohidur is undergoing treatment at the health complex.

Additional police personnel were deployed in the area and the situation is now under control, he said adding that legal action is being taken in this regard.