2 Bogura BNP men: HC seeks police report on their whereabouts

The High Court yesterday wanted to know the whereabouts of two Bogura BNP men who went missing after being allegedly detained by law enforcers on December 14.

The court asked the IGP to submit a report on the whereabouts of Anwar Hossain Hridoy and Delwar Hossain, before it by January 4.

The home secretary, IGP, director general of Rab, and other officials concerned have been made respondents in this regard.

The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah came up with the order following two petitions.

Family members of the two submitted the petitions saying that the law enforcers reportedly detained them Kahalu upazila on December 14 but they were not produced before any court till Tuesday. Police, however, denied the allegations.