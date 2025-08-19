2 bodies recovered from footpath in Dhaka's Jurain

Police recovered the bodies of two individuals from a footpath in front of the Salaudin Fuel Pump in Dhaka's Jurain area last evening.

One of the deceased has been identified as Monir Hossain, 42. The identity of the other person, approximately 35 years old, is yet to be known, said police.

Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shyampur Police Station, said that residents of the area informed police that the two men had been living on the footpath for a while.

When both died this afternoon, locals informed police, who recovered the bodies and sent them to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

There are no signs of injury on either body, and police believe that they may have died of illnesses.