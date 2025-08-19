Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:09 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 02:01 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

2 bodies recovered from footpath in Dhaka's Jurain

Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:09 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 02:01 AM
Star Online Report
Tue Aug 19, 2025 12:09 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 19, 2025 02:01 AM

Police recovered the bodies of two individuals from a footpath in front of the Salaudin Fuel Pump in Dhaka's Jurain area last evening.

One of the deceased has been identified as Monir Hossain, 42. The identity of the other person, approximately 35 years old, is yet to be known, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shyampur Police Station, said that residents of the area informed police that the two men had been living on the footpath for a while.

When both died this afternoon, locals informed police, who recovered the bodies and sent them to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

There are no signs of injury on either body, and police believe that they may have died of illnesses.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নাফ নদীর পাড়ে কয়েকশ রোহিঙ্গা, বাংলাদেশে প্রবেশে বাধা

রাখাইনে আরাকান আর্মি ও সশস্ত্র রোহিঙ্গা গোষ্ঠীগুলোর মধ্যে সংঘর্ষ চলছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ডাকসু নির্বাচনের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ-জমার সময় বাড়ল

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে