2 Bangladeshis shot dead near Sylhet border

Fingers pointed at ‘Khasi’ people in India’s Meghalaya

Two Bangladeshis were shot dead allegedly by Khasi People of India's Meghalaya along Kalairag border in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were Ali Hossain, 32, and Kawsar Ahmed, 30, of Kalairag village.

Foyzur Rahman, chairman of Uttar Ranikhai union, said, "So far, we learnt that two people were killed and several others were shot by the Khasi people of India inside Indian territory. But we could not confirm the identities of the injured."

Quoting locals, Foyzursaid the deceased along with others went to a hill to collect firewood.

Golam Dastagir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Companiganj Police Station, said members of Border Guard Bangladesh and India's Border Security Force recovered the bodies from the no-man's land around 7:00pm yesterday and handed those over to police after a meeting between the two border security forces.

This correspondent could not get the BGB's official version as Lt Col Khandaker Md Asadunnabi, commanding officer of BGB Sylhet battalion, neither responded to phone calls and text messages.

Border killings do not stop though the BSF repeatedly promised that it would take steps to bring down such killings.