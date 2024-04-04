2 Bangladeshis injured in BSF firing

Two Bangladeshis were shot allegedly by members of India's Border Security Force in Benapole's Daulatpur border area on Tuesday night.

The victims were Babu Mia, 32, and Dalim Hossain, 32, of the village.

Lt Col Mohammad Khurshid Anwar, commanding officer of BGB-21 Battalion, said the BSF members from Kaliani camp opened fire on the two when they were seen near no 182 of 17/7 S pillar along the Indian side of the border, leaving them injured.

The BGB members took them to the camp, and they were given treatment there, he added.

Earlier on March 26, a Bangladeshi man was shot dead allegedly by BSF members along Nitpur border in Naogaon's Porsha upazila.

Killings by the BSF continue despite repeated assurances made by the Indian side of bringing down the border casualties to zero.