Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:05 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

2 Arsa commanders killed at Ukhiya camp

Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 01:05 AM

Two Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) commanders were shot dead by Rohingya criminals at a camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, yesterday morning, said police.

The deceased are Imam Hossain, 37, and Rahmat Ullah, 25, said Additional DIG Mohammad Iqbal, commanding officer of Armed Police Battalion-14.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Around 10:20am, 20-30 Rohingya criminals stormed Camp-20, Iqbal said, adding that the attackers opened fire, killing the two on the spot.

Abdullah, who was injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the additional DIG.

Police sent the bodies to Cox's Bazar General Hospital morgue for autopsies, he said, adding that they were conducting raids to arrest the attackers. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক ডিএমপি কমিশনার আছাদুজ্জামান মিয়া গ্রেপ্তার

রাজধানীর মহাখালী থেকে তাকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

যৌথ বাহিনীর অভিযান স্বস্তি ফেরানোর জন্য, আতঙ্ক ছড়ানোর জন্যে নয়: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification