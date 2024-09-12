2 Arsa commanders killed at Ukhiya camp

Two Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) commanders were shot dead by Rohingya criminals at a camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, yesterday morning, said police.

The deceased are Imam Hossain, 37, and Rahmat Ullah, 25, said Additional DIG Mohammad Iqbal, commanding officer of Armed Police Battalion-14.

Around 10:20am, 20-30 Rohingya criminals stormed Camp-20, Iqbal said, adding that the attackers opened fire, killing the two on the spot.

Abdullah, who was injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the additional DIG.

Police sent the bodies to Cox's Bazar General Hospital morgue for autopsies, he said, adding that they were conducting raids to arrest the attackers.