2 arrested while trying to torch a truck in Jashore

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested two people who were caught in the act of setting fire to a truck parked next to a road in Jashore Sadar upazila early today.

A motorcycle and two bottles of petrol were seized from their possession.

The arrestees are Masum Billah, 27, and Raju Ahmed, 25. Both are from upazila's Hamidpur Uttarpara area.

Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain, company commander of Rab-6 in Jashore, revealed the information at a press briefing, our Benapole correspondent reports.

The arrests were made after Rab members received information that people had taken up position on the Jashore-Manirampur road to carry out sabotage activities around 12:30am at Kanaitola.

The law enforcers were alert to stop any criminal activities, the Rab official said.

He added that six to seven people riding on three motorcycles reached Kanaitola and started to pour petrol on a truck.

The Rab members chased them and managed to catch Masum and Raju. But the others fled riding their motorbikes, he added.