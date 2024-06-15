2 arrested over stabbing RMG worker

Police claimed to have arrested two muggers on charges of stabbing a female garment worker in Gazipur's Konabari area on Wednesday night.

The arrestees are Md Naeem Islam, 23, and Md Rakibul Islam Iman, 25, said Md Kamal Hossain, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (North) today.

The duo was arrested from Nandail upazila of Mymensingh and Konabari area of Gazipur yesterday, DC Kamal told our Gazipur correspondent.

Another suspect involved in the incident is absconding now, he added.

During the drive, police also recovered a knife believed to be used in the mugging and a motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants, police said.

Moreover, Iman was released from jail on June 11 in a separate robbery case. He is accused of participating in another robbery on June 12.

On Wednesday night, three men on a motorcycle intercepted an auto-rickshaw carrying RMG worker Ruby Khatun while she was going to Konabari from Bhogra Bypass. When she resisted, they stabbed to death her and fled the scene.