2 arrested over death threats to meat trader Khalil

Rab has arrested two people for threatening to kill meat trader Khalilur Rahman in the capital's Shajahanpur.

Khalil has garnered attention on social media for selling meat at an affordable price.

Nurul Haque, 67, and Mohammad Emon, 22, were held in Ashulia, Savar last night, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rab's legal and media wing, at a press conference at its Karwan Bazar media centre today.

On January 20, Khalil filed a GD with Shajahanpur Police Station, saying that a caller threatened to kill him and his son over the phone on January 18 if he did not pay Tk 25 lakh.

The Rab official said Khalil starting selling beef at "Khalil Gost Bitan" on November 19 at Tk 595 per kg. Later, some other meat traders had to bring down price to Tk 600.

On December 22, the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, Meat Traders Association and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association held a joint meeting and decided to sell beef at Tk 650 per kg.