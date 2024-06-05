2 arrested for killing child after rape in Gazipur

Police today arrested two teenagers for raping and killing a three-year-old child in Gazipur.

The arrestees, aged 16 and 14, are from Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila, said KM Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station.

According to the victim's family, the child went missing yesterday, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Her body was found in a sack near a house in the upazila's Madhyapara area around 11:00am today, the OC said.

The family filed a case with the local police station.

The arrestees confessed to the crime during primary interrogation, the OC said.

The body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College for an autopsy, he added.