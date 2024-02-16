2 arrested for flying kites in metro rail area

The Dhaka Metro Rail authorities have started conducting mobile court drives against kite flying in the metro rail area following several disruptions to the rail services due to kites getting entangled in the overhead wires.

On Wednesday and yesterday, a total of eight people were detained from Dhaka's Mirpur-10 to Shewrapara areas, adjacent to the metro rail line.

In addition, 7,000 kites were seized. A case was filed against two of the eight detained at Kafrul Police Station under the Companies Act. The six others were handed over to their guardians on bond as they were underage.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique confirmed the matter at a press briefing at the Probashi Kalyan Bhaban yesterday.

He said the drive is ongoing and will continue.

Earlier on Wednesday, a kite flying from the roof of a nearby building got entangled in the overhead wires of the metro rail line between Kazipara and Shewrapara stations. This caused the metro rail service to be disrupted for about an hour.