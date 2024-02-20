2 Ansarullah Bangla Team members arrested

Members of the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police have arrested two members of the banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team from Gazipur and Jhalakathi.

The arrestees were identified as Abu Syed, 19, and Naim Molla, 25.

Tipped off, a team of ATU arrested Abu Sayed from Kaliakair yesterday and seized two mobile phones from his possession.

Abu was an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, said Mahfuzul Alam Russel, superintendent of police, media, and awareness wing of ATU.

Following the interrogation of Abu Syed, the ATU arrested Naim from Jhalakathi Sadar today.

The arrestees were involved in several activities of the militant outfit using cyberspace, he said.