19-year-old sent to jail for raping 14-year-old girl in Jashore

A court in Jashore today sent a 19-year-old boy to jail in a case filed over raping a 14-year-old girl in the district's Sharsha upazila on March 19.

Police arrested Mehedi Hasan in the upazila's Kashipur Bazar around noon and produced him before the court later in the day, our Benapole correspondent reports.

The victim filed a rape case against him with Sharsha Police Station yesterday, said Sheikh Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Quoting the case statement, the OC said the accused raped the girl at her house around 7:00pm on March 19, when she was alone at home.

Hearing her screams, when relatives and neighbours rushed to the spot, Mehedi ran away, said the police official.

During primary interrogation, the arrestee confessed to raping the girl, said OC Sheikh Moniruzzaman.