19-year-old beaten to death by husband in Lalmonirhat

A 19-year-old woman has died after being beaten allegedly by her husband in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district.

A murder case was filed in this connection yesterday.

Tahmina Begum, of Shialkhoa union of the upazila, died Thursday evening while being treated at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, said Imtiaz Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station.

According to police and locals, Tahmina was the third wife of Alamgir Hossain of the union.

Tahmina lived at her father's house and an argument broke out between them in the absence of Tahmina's parents when Alamgir went to the house on Wednesday.

At one point, Tahmina fell unconscious when her husband hit her with a tree branch.

Locals rescued her and admitted her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where she died from her injuries on Thursday evening.

Alamgir has gone into hiding since the incident, added the OC.