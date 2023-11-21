18 DU students suspended for criminal activities

Authorities of Dhaka University yesterday suspended four students from academic activities, as they allegedly assaulted a private university student on November 8 at Suhrawardy Udyan.

DU authorities issued a showcase notice to the four students and asked them to reply within seven working days, otherwise they will be expelled from the university.

On November 8, four students allegedly assaulted and mugged a private university student while he was chatting with a friend at Suhrawardy Udyan. The victim's mother, a doctor of BSMMU, filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station.

The four suspended students are Tabarak Miah, department of Peace and Conflict Studies; Zubair Ibne Humayun, department of Criminology; Mursalin Fayaz and Faisal Ahmed Sakib of the department of Organization Strategy and Leadership.

Apart from this, 14 other students were also suspended for involvement in criminal activities on the campus.

The decision was taken at a disciplinary board meeting, presided over by VC Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, according to a press release from the university's public relations office.