17-year-old killed over cow grazing dispute in Pabna

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours over a dispute involving cow grazing in Pabna's Sujanagar upazila early today.

The deceased, Md Ashik Mondol, son of Sontosh Mondol, was a resident of Ramakantapur village under Sagarkandi union in Aminpur Police Station area.

Md Golam Mostofa, officer-in-charge of Aminpur Police Station, said a cow belonging to Ashik's family had grazed on the land of neighbour Arif Mridha yesterday afternoon. Alleging that the grazing was intentional and aimed at damaging his crops, Arif, along with several family members, attacked Ashik that night and beat him mercilessly.

Ashik was first taken to Pabna General Hospital and later shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died early today, the OC added.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The victim's brother, Nur Islam, filed a case with Aminpur Police Station this afternoon, accusing six neighbours. However, no arrests had been made at the time of filing this report, as all accused had gone into hiding.

"The situation in the village remains tense following the incident. Police are conducting drives to arrest those involved," said the OC.