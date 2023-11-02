16th amendment: Hearing on review petition Nov 9

The Supreme Court today fixed November 9 for hearing on a six-year-old review petition challenging its verdict that scrapped the 16th amendment to the constitution which had empowered parliament to remove its judges for incapacity or misconduct.

A full bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan set the date after Attorney General AM Amin Uddin prayed for fixing a date for hearing of the matter.

The government filed the 908-page review petition with the Appellate Division on December 24, 2017 outlining 94 grounds on which this court may consider the government's prayer for restoring the 16th amendment, cancelling the provision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and striking out some of its observations.

The HC in May, 2016 declared the 16th amendment unconstitutional and void as it found the changes went against the principles of the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

The government later filed an appeal against the HC verdict. The Appellate Division rejected the appeal and upheld the HC verdict.