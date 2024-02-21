1.62kg of gold recovered at Ctg airport, 1 held

Officials of the Custom House in Chattogram have recovered 1.62kg of gold worth Tk 1.6 crore at Shah Amanat International Airport this morning.

They detained Jahangir Alam, who came from the United Arab Emirates, in this connection, said Alif Rahman Nirvul, assistant commissioner of the Custom House.

Jahangir arrived in a flight of FlyDubai (FZ-563) which landed at the airport at 08:30am, said Nirvul, adding that the gold was recovered from the battery of a charger light that he was carrying.

The seized gold will be deposited to the Bangladesh Bank exchequer while a departmental case would be lodged under the customs act, he added.