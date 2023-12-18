Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:03 AM

Crime & Justice

16 violence cases: Eight pro-BNP lawyers get HC bail

Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 01:03 AM
Trial courts hearings

Eight pro-BNP lawyers including its International Affairs Secretary Nasir Uddin Ahmed Ashim yesterday received anticipatory bail from the High Court till January 18 in 16 cases filed on various charges.

The cases were filed with different police stations in Dhaka, Naryanganj, Gazipur and Habiganj in connection with the violence centring BNP's rally on October 28.

The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel granted the bail after hearing 25 bail petitions.

The HC bench also asked them to surrender before the lower courts concerned by January 18, petitioners' lawyer Kayser Kamal told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, Ashim and former president of Narayanganj District Bar Association Shakhawat Hossain appeared before the HC bench for bail.

