16 sued over murder of BCL man in B’baria

Sixteen people, including a Chhatra League leader, have been sued over the murder of a BCL activist, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Brahmanbaria during the fourth phase of the upazila polls on Wednesday.

The victim's father filed the case against district unit BCL Vice President Hasan Al Farabi Joy, and 10-15 unidentified others with Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Thursday night.

Ayesh Rahman Izaz, 22, a second-year honours student of botany at Brahmanbaria Government College, was allegedly shot by Hasan Al Farabi in the district town's College Para Hostel area.

This newspaper has seen a video showing Hasan hiding his gun and fleeing the scene after the shooting.

No arrests were made till the writing of this report at 9:00pm yesterday, according to Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Aslam Hossain.