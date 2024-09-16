16 held while trying to enter India through Dinajpur border

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 16 individuals early today as they attempted to illegally cross into India through a border in Biral upazila of Dinajpur.

The detainees -- eight men, four women, and four children of the Hindu community -- hail from different upazilas in Dinajpur and Nilphamari districts, said Lt Col Md Ahsan Ul Islam, commanding officer of the 42 BGB Battalion in Dinajpur.

BGB officials said the 16 people gathered near the 331 main pillar and 3S sub-pillar at the India-Bangladesh border in Khopragram around 2:00am with the intent of crossing into India.

Acting on a tip-off, a BGB team from Kishoriganj BOP conducted a raid around 2:15 am and detained them, our Dinajpur correspondent reports quoting BGB officails.

The BGB handed the detainees over to the police after filing a case against them, Lt Col Ahsan Ul Islam said.

Cash and mobile phones were seized during the operation, he added.

Golam Mawla, officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station, said the 12 adults were produced before a court after BGB members filed a case for attempting to leave the country illegally. The court later sent them to jail.

The OC further said the four children were handed over to their families through social welfare officials.

Earlier, on September 3, four members of a Hindu family were detained at the same border area.