16 get life term over post-polls killing in Patuakhali

A Patuakhali court handed out life imprisonment to 16 people in a case filed in connection with the death of Md Sahidul Islam Mridha in the post-election violence of union parishad polls in 2011.

Patuakhali Additional District and Sessions Judge Court AKM Enamul Karim delivered the verdict this afternoon in presence of all the convicts, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

All the convicts are residents of the same house while the court acquitted an accused, Sahidul Islam Mridha, 32.

The 16 convicted are, defeated member candidate Sohrab Sikder, 50, Rahman Sikder, 30, Amirul Sikder, 20, Musa Sikder, 25, Russell Sikder, 18, Abu Bakor Sikder, 20, Sattar Sikder, 55, Zakir Sikder, 30, Md Hanif Sikder, 18, Salim Sikder, 37, Jalal Sikder, 30, Zakir Hossain, 30, Mamun Sikder, 30, Yusuf Sikder, 42, Sanu Sikder, 40, and Shamsu Mridha, 55.

According to the case, on the morning of April 4, 2011, the defeated member candidate Sohrab Sikdar attacked and vandalised the house of plaintiff Noor Mohammad Mridha along with the accused.

When the plaintiff's son Sahidul tried to resist the group, the accused injured Sahidul with a sharp weapon.

Later, locals rescued Sahidul and sent him first to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital and later to Barisal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital. From there he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, but died on the way to Dhaka.

Noor Mohammad Mridha, Sahidul's father, filed a case with Patuakhali Sadar Police Station against 15-20 unidentified accused.

Police investigated the case and filed a charge sheet against 17 people with the court on August 6 that year.