16 AL leaders, activists arrested in Feni

Police last night arrested 16 leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies during drives in different areas of Feni district.

Abdul Karim, 65, joint secretary of Feni district unit of AL is among the arrestees, while the 15 others are activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League, said Feni's Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Marmo Singh Tripura.

Preparations are underway to produce them before a local court today, the OC added.

Locals alleged that Abdul Karim went into hiding after the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid mass uprising on August 5.

As he was ill, he returned to his home. On information, police raided his house last night, arrested him and took him to the police station, the locals said.

On August 4, leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies attacked the protesters, opened fire and blasted crude bombs on Dhaka-Chattogram highway. At least eight people were killed and around hundred people were injured in the attacks on that day.

At least eight murder cases and eight attempted murder cases were filed in connection with the incident.