1,581 AL leaders, activists sued over killings

5 former MPs among them

At least 1,581 Awami League leaders and activists, including five former lawmakers, have been accused of murders over the last two days in four districts.

Besides, an arrest warrant was issued yesterday for former state minister Murad Hassan in a defamation case.

Police have been dealing with a barrage of cases against AL leaders and activists after the fall of the Hasina-led AL government on August 5.

Of the 1,581 accused, 619 are named AL leaders and activists, said police

In Feni, 301 AL leaders and activists, including three former lawmakers, have been accused in a case filed over the killing of Wakil Ahmed Shihab, 17.

Former lawmakers Masud Uddin Chowdhury of Feni-3, Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury Nasim of Feni- 1, and Nizam Uddin Hazari of Feni-2 are among the 151 named accused, said police.

Wakil's mother filed the case with Feni Model Police Station yesterday saying her son was shot dead on August 4 during a clash centring the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Feni's Mohipal area.

In Sirajganj, over 530 AL leaders and activists, including former lawmaker Abdul Momin Mondol of Sirajganj-5, have been accused in a case filed over the killing of college student Shihab Hossain.

Of them, 33 are named, said police

The case statement filed by a local BNP leader with Enayetpur Police Station on Monday night said many students, including Shihab, were shot during a clash on August 4 at Enayetpur. Shihab died of his wounds at a hospital the same day.

In Cumilla, a case was filed against former lawmaker Abul Kalam Azad of Cumilla-4 and 250 AL leaders and activists in connection with the killing of a youth during the movement.

Of the accused, 70 are named, said police.

The victim's cousin in the case filed with a court yesterday said Md Abdur Razzak Rubel, 20, of Barbera village in Cumilla's Debidwar upazila was shot on August 4 at the upazila headquarters. He was declared dead on arrival at a local health complex.

In Munshiganj, around 500 AL leaders and activists, including former lawmaker of Munshiganj-3 Mohammad Faisal Biplab, have been accused in a case filed over the killing of a man during the movement.

Of the accused, 208 were named, said police.

The victim's wife filed the case with Munshiganj Sadar Police Station early yesterday saying Riajul Farayezi, 38, was shot and hacked to death in the district town during a clash between protesters and the lawmakers and AL men on August 4.

In Savar, 158 named AL leaders and activists, including a union parishad chairman, have been accused of killing a garment worker during the movement.

The victim's wife filed the case with Ashulia Police Station on Monday saying Shakinur Rahman, 32, left his Savar home on August 5 and did not return.

That night, his bullet-hit body was found at a local hospital.

In Narayanganj, a court yesterday issued an arrest warrant against former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hassan in a case filed for defaming BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in a talk show on December 1, 2021.

A lawyer filed the case on February 6, 2022 with a court in Narayanganj.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report]