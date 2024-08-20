158 AL members sued for killing garment worker in Savar

A case was filed yesterday against 158 activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations over the killing of 32-year-old garment worker Shakinur Rahman during protests in Savar's Ashulia area on August 5.

Shakinur's wife, Sharmin, filed the case with Ashulia Police Station around 4:00pm yesterday.

Among the accused are Pathalia union parishad Chairman Parvez Dewan, General Secretary of Pathalia Union unit Awami League Moazzem Hossain, and Ashulia Thana Jubo League Convener Kabir Hossain Sarker.

Several unnamed persons were also accused in the case.

According to the case statement, on the morning of August 5, Shakinur went to the Bolibodro Bazar.

Later that day, around 2:00pm Sharmin was informed that her husband had been shot and taken to Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College. Upon arriving at the hospital, she found Shakinur's bullet-riddled body.

Sharmin said Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League leaders and activists chased, assaulted and shot at protesting students.

Shakinur was shot during this incident.