157 arrested in joint force operation in Tongi

A total of 157 people were arrested during a joint forces operation in the Tongi City Corporation area and Keranirtek slum near Tongi Railway Station today.

Tongi East Police Station's Officer-in-charge Qaiser Ahmed confirmed the arrests to our Gazipur correspondent.

They were arrested on charges of involvement in drug trading and criminal activities, including mugging, said OC Qaiser.

However, the names and identities of the arrestees could not be confirmed yet.

At least 500 members of Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion and police took part in the operation.

The raid started around 3:00am today.

During the drive led by Lt Col Mahbub, the joint forces recovered Tk 22 lakh in cash, two/three bhori of gold, 10 kilogrammes of marijuana, 2,500 yaba tablets, 20 bottles of liquor, 10 bottles of phensedyl, and a large quantity of sharp weapons.

Meanwhile, a former army member named Mizanur Rahman Milton, 50, died when he jumped from the second floor roof of Javan Residential Hotel behind Tongi Railway Station around 4:00am.

Police later recovered his body.

During the raid, joint forces made multiple arrests from the hotel on charges of anti-social activities and drugs.