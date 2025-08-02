155 citizens call for judicial probe into deaths of 3 Bawm men in jail custody

Signatories also demand release of innocent detainees

Signatories also demand release of innocent detainees

A total of 155 citizens have called for a judicial investigation into the deaths of three members of the Bawm community while in custody in Chattogram Jail.

In a joint statement, the signatories condemned instances of prolonged detention without trial and urged the release of all innocent Bawm citizens currently imprisoned.

According to the statement, Van Lal Rual Bawm died in custody on July 17, Lal Thelung Kim Bawm on May 15, and Lal Sangmoy Bawm on May 31. It was alleged that Lal Thelung Kim Bawm died without medical treatment.

As per information from Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Lal Thelung Kim Bawm had already died before arriving at the hospital.

The statement also noted that family members claimed none of them had any links with the Kuki Chin National Front (KNF) or any criminal activities.

Although allegations were made against them, police have yet to file charge sheets.

The statement also said even a proven offender has the right to bail under the law.

"We want to state clearly that no citizen should be deprived of justice and held based solely on suspicion," the statement said.

In 2024, following a bank robbery in Bandarban, joint operations were launched by law-enforcing agencies.

The statement alleged that this led to widespread state repression targeting the Bawm community.

The statement said, "We believe that in the name of cracking down on some KNF members' activities and crimes, the indiscriminate detention of villagers and the filing of multiple false cases cannot be justified. Death in custody reflects the utmost failure and abuse of power by the state."

The statement also demanded an end to state surveillance and control over the normal movement, market trading, jhum cultivation, and business activities of the Bawm people and other communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

It urged a credible and fair investigation into the Bandarban bank robbery to identify all direct and indirect perpetrators, including KNF members, and bring them to justice.

Among the notable signatories are: human rights activist Dr Hamida Hossain, founder chairperson of Human Rights Culture Foundation Sultana Kamal, Nijera Kori coordinator Khushi Kabir, Executive Director of Manusher Jonno Foundation Shaheen Anam, economist Anu Muhammad, Executive Director of ALRD Shamsul Huda, writer and anthropologist Rahnuma Ahmed, executive director of TIB Dr Iftekharuzzaman, senior lawyer and ASK chairperson Z.I. Khan Panna, Naripokkho member Shireen Huq, Dhaka University Prof Sumaiya Khair, photographer and activist Dr Shahidul Alam, Dhaka University Prof Dr Samina Luthfa, Oxford University visiting research fellow Dr Swapna Adnan, Executive Director of Kapaeeng Foundation Pallab Chakma, acting general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Monindra Kumar Nath, former president of Bawm Student Association Ruma upazila unit Lal Lim Bawm, former secretary of the Ruma branch committee Nilian Bawm, central general secretary Roben Bawm, and Dhaka University student Progoti Chakma.

Here are the names of all the signatories.



