154 BGB platoons, 424 Rab patrol teams deployed

A total of 154 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the 48-hour countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and its allies is underway for the second consecutive day today.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Twenty BGB platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to resist any untoward incident.

The remaining 134 platoons of the border force have been deployed in other parts of the country, the BGB official said.

Along with the BGB platoons, 424 patrol teams of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have been deployed across the country.

Among them, 132 patrol teams have been deployed in Dhaka amidst increasing arson violence.

BNP and its allies have already observed blockades in phases to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit and for the next general election to be held under a non-partisan administration.

The parties have also been protesting the announcement of election scheduled by the Election Commission.