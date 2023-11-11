153 vehicles torched since October 28

Say police; BNP claims over 10,000 activists held

At least 153 vehicles, including 23 motorcycles, were torched across the country during the one-day hartal and nine days of blockade enforced by the BNP between October 28 and November 9.

The motorcycles, mostly of cops, were set ablaze on the day of the BNP's grand rally in the capital on October 28, according to data from the police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Sixty-four buses were torched in the capital during the same period, and 64 cases were filed over the incidents.

Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, revealed this information at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre yesterday.

The BNP has called another 48-hour nationwide blockade of road, rail and waterways from 6:00am tomorrow demanding resignation of the government and general election under a non-party neutral administration.

The party yesterday claimed that at least 260 of its leaders and activists were arrested in nine cases filed in 24 hours preceding yesterday afternoon. Around 1,055 BNP men were accused in those cases, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing.

At least 10,091 BNP leaders and activists were arrested in the last 13 days in 208 cases across the country, said the party.

Meanwhile, Rab yesterday claimed to have arrested Dhaka City (north) BNP Joint Convener Golam Mostofa over the killing of police constable Amirul Islam Parvez on October 28.

Mostofa was picked up from Ashulia on Thursday night.

Yesterday, a local court sent Dhaka City (north) BNP Member Secretary Aminul Haque and Dhaka City (north) Jubo Dal Member Secretary Sajjadul Miraj and its activist Golam Kibria to jail in a case filed over theft and vandalism of Paltan Police Station.

Tangail District BNP General Secretary Farhad Iqbal and three Feni Jubo Dal leaders were sent to jail yesterday in two separate sabotage cases, report our Tangail correspondent and a correspondent from Feni.