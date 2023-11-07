152 SPs promoted to additional DIG

The government has promoted 152 superintendents of police (SPs) to the rank of Additional Deputy Inspector General (Addl-DIG) in the last two days, official sources said today.

Out of the newly promoted Addl-DIGs, 140 police officials were promoted by creating posts under the supernumerary system, while another 12 superintendents of police have been promoted to Additional Deputy Inspector General against regular vacancies.

Senior Assistant Secretary of the Public Security Division Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh issued two separate gazette notifications yesterday and today.

As per the order, the tenure for these supernumerary posts (officials who hold the same positions and perform the same duties after their elevation) will be one year from the date of their promotion.