15 tonnes of iron scrap looted on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Approximately 15 tonnes of iron scrap belonging to GPH Ispat Limited, a private steel re-rolling company, were stolen by a group of criminals on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sitakunda upazila on early today.

Law enforcers detained truck driver Belal, 30, but failed to recover the looted iron scrap so far, said police.

The robbery took place on the highway amid running traffic near Sitakunda's BM Container Depot area in Barawlia. Around 10 to 12 miscreants intercepted the iron laden dump-truck by placing a private car on the highway, said police quoting GPH's Adviser for Logistics and Security Colonel (Rtd) Showkat Osman.

They later drove away with the truck. Later the dump-truck was found without the iron scrap at Panthichila Bazar area nearly 30km off from the crime spot in an abandoned condition, said police.

GPH Ispat authorities filed a case in this connection with the Sitakunda Police Station.

The police station's OC could not be contacted for comments.